Left Menu

HRCP Urges Fair Relief for Flood-Hit Families in Southern Punjab

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has called on Punjab authorities to prioritize aid for families impacted by monsoon floods in southern regions. Many are struggling to rebuild and face lack of proper support as winter nears. Concerns include skewed compensation and politicized aid distribution, per HRCP's findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 14:16 IST
HRCP Urges Fair Relief for Flood-Hit Families in Southern Punjab
Flood in Pakistan (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Punjab

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has taken a firm stance, urging the Punjab government to prioritize the urgent needs of families devastated by severe monsoon floods in southern Punjab. With winter approaching, many remain without adequate help to rebuild, as highlighted by a Dawn report.

An HRCP fact-finding mission, conducted earlier in November, uncovered the struggles of affected communities in regions like Basti Lang, Basti Sher Shah in Multan, and Basti Jat Khurpa in Uch Sharif. Residents of Basti Lang reported frustrations over delayed government surveys and insufficient compensation, labeling the aid inadequate and adding 'insult to injury.'

Moreover, accusations have emerged from Mauza Jat Khurpa of authorities deliberately redirecting floodwaters to save urban locales and protect powerful agricultural interests. The HRCP demands transparent, inclusive damage assessments and immediate rehabilitation support, ensuring accountability and inclusion of tenant farmers in relief efforts, as reported by Dawn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025