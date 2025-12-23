HRCP Urges Fair Relief for Flood-Hit Families in Southern Punjab
The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has called on Punjab authorities to prioritize aid for families impacted by monsoon floods in southern regions. Many are struggling to rebuild and face lack of proper support as winter nears. Concerns include skewed compensation and politicized aid distribution, per HRCP's findings.
- Country:
- Punjab
The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has taken a firm stance, urging the Punjab government to prioritize the urgent needs of families devastated by severe monsoon floods in southern Punjab. With winter approaching, many remain without adequate help to rebuild, as highlighted by a Dawn report.
An HRCP fact-finding mission, conducted earlier in November, uncovered the struggles of affected communities in regions like Basti Lang, Basti Sher Shah in Multan, and Basti Jat Khurpa in Uch Sharif. Residents of Basti Lang reported frustrations over delayed government surveys and insufficient compensation, labeling the aid inadequate and adding 'insult to injury.'
Moreover, accusations have emerged from Mauza Jat Khurpa of authorities deliberately redirecting floodwaters to save urban locales and protect powerful agricultural interests. The HRCP demands transparent, inclusive damage assessments and immediate rehabilitation support, ensuring accountability and inclusion of tenant farmers in relief efforts, as reported by Dawn.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- HRCP
- Floods
- Punjab
- Monsoon
- Families
- Compensation
- Relief
- Aid
- South Punjab
- Agriculture
ALSO READ
India Extends $450 Million Cyclone Relief to Sri Lanka
India Pledges $450 Million Aid for Sri Lanka Cyclone Relief
Alleged Land Compensation Scandal Shakes Arunachal Highway Project
Supreme Court Grants Temporary Relief to NCP's Manikrao Kokate in Fraud Case
Tragic Double Shooting: Two Families Torn Apart in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Lahore