HRCP Urges Fair Relief for Flood-Hit Families in Southern Punjab

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has taken a firm stance, urging the Punjab government to prioritize the urgent needs of families devastated by severe monsoon floods in southern Punjab. With winter approaching, many remain without adequate help to rebuild, as highlighted by a Dawn report.

An HRCP fact-finding mission, conducted earlier in November, uncovered the struggles of affected communities in regions like Basti Lang, Basti Sher Shah in Multan, and Basti Jat Khurpa in Uch Sharif. Residents of Basti Lang reported frustrations over delayed government surveys and insufficient compensation, labeling the aid inadequate and adding 'insult to injury.'

Moreover, accusations have emerged from Mauza Jat Khurpa of authorities deliberately redirecting floodwaters to save urban locales and protect powerful agricultural interests. The HRCP demands transparent, inclusive damage assessments and immediate rehabilitation support, ensuring accountability and inclusion of tenant farmers in relief efforts, as reported by Dawn.

