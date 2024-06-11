UP Cabinet Greenlights Resettlement for Jewar Airport Stage-2 Expansion

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet has given the green light to financial provisions aimed at rehabilitating families affected by the stage-2 expansion of the Jewar international airport, an official statement revealed on Tuesday.

The decision encompasses land acquired for the project and the families displaced by the expansion. The cabinet has retroactively approved financial sanctions and notifications issued on various dates in 2023 and 2024.

A total of 1,181 hectares of land across six villages—Birampur, Mudhrah, Dayanthpur, Kuraib, Karoli Bangar, and Ranhera—has been earmarked for acquisition. This massive effort will impact nearly 19,961 families, according to official records. The first phase of the construction works, covering more than 1,300 hectares, is currently underway, with airport operations expected to start by the end of this year.

