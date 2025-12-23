Tragic Crash: Mexican Navy Plane Down Near Galveston

A Mexican Navy plane transporting a young medical patient and seven other passengers crashed near Galveston, Texas, resulting in five fatalities, officials announced Monday. The aircraft was on a medical mission when it went down, killing both Navy officers and civilians, as confirmed by Mexico's Navy and the US Coast Guard.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon near a causeway base along the Texas coast, approximately 50 miles southeast of Houston. The Mexican Navy has pledged to investigate the cause of the crash, while search and rescue operations continue with local authorities' support, including the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.

The foggy weather conditions, noticed since Monday, may have contributed to the tragedy. However, the exact cause remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board. Residents are advised to steer clear of the area as emergency personnel conduct their duties.