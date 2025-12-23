Left Menu

Tragic Crash: Mexican Navy Plane Down Near Galveston

A Mexican Navy plane crashed near Galveston, Texas, killing five of the eight individuals aboard, including civilians and Navy officers. The crash involved a medical mission for a young patient. Extensive search and rescue operations are ongoing, while investigations are set to determine the cause.

Updated: 23-12-2025 07:18 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 07:18 IST
Tragic Crash: Mexican Navy Plane Down Near Galveston
A Mexican Navy plane transporting a young medical patient and seven other passengers crashed near Galveston, Texas, resulting in five fatalities, officials announced Monday. The aircraft was on a medical mission when it went down, killing both Navy officers and civilians, as confirmed by Mexico's Navy and the US Coast Guard.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon near a causeway base along the Texas coast, approximately 50 miles southeast of Houston. The Mexican Navy has pledged to investigate the cause of the crash, while search and rescue operations continue with local authorities' support, including the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.

The foggy weather conditions, noticed since Monday, may have contributed to the tragedy. However, the exact cause remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board. Residents are advised to steer clear of the area as emergency personnel conduct their duties.

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

