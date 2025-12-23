Trump Unveils Ambitious Plan for New 'Trump Class' Battleships

On Monday, U.S. President Trump announced a bold initiative to introduce a new 'Trump class' of battleships. This proposal marks the start of an ambitious expansion of the U.S. naval fleet, highlighting heightened scrutiny on defense contractors for production delays and budget overruns.

The first of these massive vessels, expected to be christened as the USS Defiant, will lead the 'Golden Fleet'—a lineup aimed at affirming American naval dominance globally. Each ship, larger and faster than current fleets, will be armed with cutting-edge technology, including artificial intelligence and directed energy lasers.

This expansion, however, comes with renewed pressure on defense firms to accelerate production and control costs, with President Trump committed to personally overseeing design and financial efficiency measures. The initiative represents a direct response to international pressures and aims at reshaping federal naval assets in Trump's image.

(With inputs from agencies.)