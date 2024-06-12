Left Menu

Boeing Faces Continued Challenges as 737 Max Orders Stall

Boeing received only four new plane orders in May, none for its 737 Max, marking a second consecutive month of minimal sales amidst ongoing issues. Despite a large order backlog, concerns continue to grow as the Federal Aviation Administration restricts 737 production and whistleblower allegations surface.

PTI | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 12-06-2024 00:13 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 00:13 IST
Boeing Faces Continued Challenges as 737 Max Orders Stall
AI Generated Representative Image

Boeing received orders for only four new planes in May, with none for its best-selling 737 Max for a second consecutive month. This slide in sales comes in the wake of a side panel blowout on a Max during a January flight.

Comparatively, Europe's Airbus reported a significantly higher figure of 27 new plane orders for May, highlighting the disparity in recent performance between the two aerospace giants.

Further compounding Boeing's woes, Aerolineas Argentinas canceled an order for a single Max jet, reducing Boeing's net sales for the month to three. This follows April's disappointing figures, where the company reported seven sales, none for the 737 Max.

Boeing remains hopeful that the upcoming Farnborough International Airshow will spur a turnaround in sales. However, the Federal Aviation Administration continues to cap Boeing's 737 production. This decision follows a door plug blowout from an Alaska Airlines Max, whistleblower allegations regarding production shortcuts, and reports of falsified inspection records on 787 Dreamliner jets.

Despite these setbacks, Boeing delivered 24 jets in May, including 19 Max jets, to customers like Ireland's Ryanair and Alaska Airlines. Airbus, meanwhile, delivered 53 planes in the same period.

Although recent sales have been sluggish, Boeing's backlog remains robust, with over 5,600 orders still pending.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024