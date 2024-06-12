Boeing Faces Continued Challenges as 737 Max Orders Stall

Boeing received orders for only four new planes in May, with none for its best-selling 737 Max for a second consecutive month. This slide in sales comes in the wake of a side panel blowout on a Max during a January flight.

Comparatively, Europe's Airbus reported a significantly higher figure of 27 new plane orders for May, highlighting the disparity in recent performance between the two aerospace giants.

Further compounding Boeing's woes, Aerolineas Argentinas canceled an order for a single Max jet, reducing Boeing's net sales for the month to three. This follows April's disappointing figures, where the company reported seven sales, none for the 737 Max.

Boeing remains hopeful that the upcoming Farnborough International Airshow will spur a turnaround in sales. However, the Federal Aviation Administration continues to cap Boeing's 737 production. This decision follows a door plug blowout from an Alaska Airlines Max, whistleblower allegations regarding production shortcuts, and reports of falsified inspection records on 787 Dreamliner jets.

Despite these setbacks, Boeing delivered 24 jets in May, including 19 Max jets, to customers like Ireland's Ryanair and Alaska Airlines. Airbus, meanwhile, delivered 53 planes in the same period.

Although recent sales have been sluggish, Boeing's backlog remains robust, with over 5,600 orders still pending.

