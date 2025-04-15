Bolsonaro's Road to Recovery: Post-Surgery Challenges and Political Battles

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has entered a delicate recovery phase in intensive care following a complex 12-hour surgery for recurring intestinal issues. His condition comes as no surprise, given the 2018 stabbing incident during his presidential campaign. Bolsonaro, 70, showed signs of improvement, walking with assistance, according to hospital officials.

The DF Star Hospital in Brasilia confirmed it was his sixth operation since the attack. Bolsonaro had to abandon his tour in northeastern Brazil after experiencing severe abdominal pain, which also serves as a rally to gain support ahead of his Supreme Court trial. Facing charges of plotting a coup, Bolsonaro remains a contentious figure in Brazilian politics.

Ahead of his trial, Bolsonaro continues to rally his base and campaign against the charges, which he describes as politically motivated. The former president's allies, including lawmaker Sostenes Cavalcante, express confidence in passing an amnesty bill for supporters involved in last January's capital riots. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro announced on social media he had no set discharge date from the hospital, reinforcing his determination to return to political life.

