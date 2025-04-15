Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Road to Recovery: Post-Surgery Challenges and Political Battles

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is recovering in intensive care following a complex 12-hour surgery for recurring intestinal issues. The 70-year-old had experienced severe abdominal pain before the surgery, his sixth since a 2018 stabbing incident. Bolsonaro remains involved in political controversies, facing a trial for an alleged coup plot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 04:03 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 04:03 IST
Bolsonaro's Road to Recovery: Post-Surgery Challenges and Political Battles
Jair Bolsonaro

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has entered a delicate recovery phase in intensive care following a complex 12-hour surgery for recurring intestinal issues. His condition comes as no surprise, given the 2018 stabbing incident during his presidential campaign. Bolsonaro, 70, showed signs of improvement, walking with assistance, according to hospital officials.

The DF Star Hospital in Brasilia confirmed it was his sixth operation since the attack. Bolsonaro had to abandon his tour in northeastern Brazil after experiencing severe abdominal pain, which also serves as a rally to gain support ahead of his Supreme Court trial. Facing charges of plotting a coup, Bolsonaro remains a contentious figure in Brazilian politics.

Ahead of his trial, Bolsonaro continues to rally his base and campaign against the charges, which he describes as politically motivated. The former president's allies, including lawmaker Sostenes Cavalcante, express confidence in passing an amnesty bill for supporters involved in last January's capital riots. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro announced on social media he had no set discharge date from the hospital, reinforcing his determination to return to political life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025