Tragic Bus Accident in Sehore: Four Dead, Eight Injured

In a tragic incident in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, four individuals lost their lives and eight others were injured after a private bus overturned on Wednesday evening. According to police reports, the bus was attempting to avoid a collision with a motorbike when the accident occurred.

The incident transpired in Shaheedganj village, under the jurisdiction of the Shahganj Police Station. Official sources revealed that the bus driver tried to steer away from an oncoming motorcycle, leading the vehicle to overturn and crush the bike beneath it.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police, Shashank Gurjar, confirmed that the two individuals on the motorbike and two passengers on the bus were among the deceased. The injured passengers have been transported to Budhni government hospital for treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)