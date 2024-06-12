Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident in Sehore: Four Dead, Eight Injured

A severe bus accident occurred in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday evening. Four people were killed, and eight others sustained injuries when a bus overturned while avoiding a collision with a motorbike. The victims included two motorbike riders and two bus passengers.

PTI | Sehore | Updated: 12-06-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 21:17 IST
Tragic Bus Accident in Sehore: Four Dead, Eight Injured
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, four individuals lost their lives and eight others were injured after a private bus overturned on Wednesday evening. According to police reports, the bus was attempting to avoid a collision with a motorbike when the accident occurred.

The incident transpired in Shaheedganj village, under the jurisdiction of the Shahganj Police Station. Official sources revealed that the bus driver tried to steer away from an oncoming motorcycle, leading the vehicle to overturn and crush the bike beneath it.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police, Shashank Gurjar, confirmed that the two individuals on the motorbike and two passengers on the bus were among the deceased. The injured passengers have been transported to Budhni government hospital for treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024