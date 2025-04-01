Tragic Road Safety Concerns: Couple Killed in Trailer Truck Accident in Uttar Pradesh

A newlywed couple met a tragic end when a speeding trailer truck struck their motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district, leading to their immediate deaths, as police confirmed Tuesday evening.

The incident happened around 5:45 pm near Garhwa Mor, when Pawan Kumar Singh and his wife Rinki Singh were heading to Pilkhi Varuna village. Their journey was abruptly ended on National Highway 34 by a trailer truck that rammed into their motorcycle, causing fatal injuries.

The accident led to a significant public outcry against high-speed trailer trucks, as locals claimed such vehicles make roads unsafe, particularly in the evenings. Meanwhile, the driver fled the scene post-accident, leaving authorities to launch a search and investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)