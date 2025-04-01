Enhancing Road Safety: Uttar Pradesh's Ambitious Driver Training Initiative

The Uttar Pradesh government has embarked on a mission to bolster road safety through the introduction of nine Institutes of Driving Training and Research (IDTR). These facilities aim to offer advanced training for commercial drivers across the state.

Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narain Singh has reached out to district magistrates in nine regions, including Lucknow and Agra, seeking land allocation for the project. With over 30 million commercial vehicles and a significant driver shortfall, the need for enhanced training is evident. The IDTRs will be financed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The initiative is seen as a vital step towards bridging the gap in trained drivers, achieving better road safety, and creating new job opportunities. The project awaits confirmation of land availability before moving forward for final approval and funding from the Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)