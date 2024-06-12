West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's Rs 293 Crore Aid to Farmers

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, announced the disbursement of Rs 293 crore directly to the bank accounts of 2.1 lakh farmers affected by crop losses due to adverse weather during the current Rabi season.

The aid complements an existing Rs 2,900 crore assistance already provided to 1.05 crore farmers and tenants under the 'Krishak Bandhu (Natun)' scheme. 'I am happy to announce this additional financial help to our farmers who have been struggling due to adverse weather conditions,' Banerjee shared on social media platform X.

Banerjee highlighted that the Rs 2,900 crore assistance was provided under the state's unique crop insurance scheme, 'Bangla Shasya Bima (BSB),' where the government shoulders the entire premium cost. Initiated in 2019, the scheme has disbursed a total of Rs 3,133 crore to affected farmers, ensuring financial security and support for agricultural communities.

