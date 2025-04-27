Labor's Medicare Promise: A Game Changer in Australia's Healthcare Landscape

Australia's Labor government is set to revolutionize the country's healthcare system with a new healthcare initiative if it secures victory in the upcoming May 3 general election. This promise includes a free medical advice hotline and expanded telehealth services, set against the backdrop of mounting cost-of-living pressures.

Healthcare Minister Mark Butler detailed this plan on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, describing a 24-hour medical hotline, 1800MEDICARE, intended to deliver immediate access to medical professionals. The initiative is estimated to cost A$204 million and will likely be a focal point in Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's campaign announcements.

The Liberal-National opposition, led by Peter Dutton, has also committed significant funds towards Medicare. With early voting already underway, the election campaign is tightly contested as both sides focus on healthcare and economic relief strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)