Argentina Bids Emotional Farewell to Pope Francis

In Buenos Aires, thousands gathered for a large open-air mass to honor Pope Francis after his recent passing. The mass took place at the cathedral where he once served as archbishop.

Jorge Garcia Cuerva, the current Archbishop of Buenos Aires, delivered an emotional sermon, highlighting Francis' global influence and his close connection with the people. Many participants, including young individuals and families, carried flowers and Argentine flags as a tribute.

Throughout Argentina, Pope Francis was remembered not only for his religious contributions but also for his efforts to improve spirituality among young people. President Javier Milei recognized the late pope's focus on interfaith dialogue and fiscal responsibility.

