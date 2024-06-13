Left Menu

Asian Shares Edge Higher Amid Bank of Japan Policy Speculation

Asian shares mostly rose on Thursday as investors focused on the Bank of Japan's upcoming monetary policy decision. Despite the expectation that there will be no changes to the benchmark rate, the prolonged surge of the dollar against the yen is pressuring the Japanese economy. Market movements were also influenced by currency trading and the Federal Reserve's steady interest rate policy.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 13-06-2024 09:43 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 09:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

Asian shares mostly climbed on Thursday as investor focus zeroed in on the Bank of Japan's pending monetary policy decision.

Despite anticipations that the BOJ will maintain its benchmark rate, the prolonged dollar surge against the Japanese yen is straining Japan's economy.

Market dynamics also reacted to currency exchanges and the Federal Reserve's steady interest rate stance.

