Asian Shares Edge Higher Amid Bank of Japan Policy Speculation
Asian shares mostly rose on Thursday as investors focused on the Bank of Japan's upcoming monetary policy decision. Despite the expectation that there will be no changes to the benchmark rate, the prolonged surge of the dollar against the yen is pressuring the Japanese economy. Market movements were also influenced by currency trading and the Federal Reserve's steady interest rate policy.
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 13-06-2024 09:43 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 09:43 IST
