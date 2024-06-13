Asian Shares Edge Higher Amid Bank of Japan Policy Speculation

Asian shares mostly climbed on Thursday as investor focus zeroed in on the Bank of Japan's pending monetary policy decision.

Despite anticipations that the BOJ will maintain its benchmark rate, the prolonged dollar surge against the Japanese yen is straining Japan's economy.

Market dynamics also reacted to currency exchanges and the Federal Reserve's steady interest rate stance.

