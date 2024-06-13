Left Menu

Signal Glitch Disrupts Mumbai's Main Line: Commuters Face Chaos

A technical glitch in the signalling system near Vikhroli station disrupted Mumbai's Main line train services on Thursday morning, causing delays, overcrowding, and frustration amongst commuters. The fault, which occurred around 7 am, was fixed by 8:05 am. However, the disruption left many stranded, leading some to resort to walking along the tracks.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 10:14 IST
Signal Glitch Disrupts Mumbai's Main Line: Commuters Face Chaos
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A technical fault in the signalling system near Vikhroli station caused significant disruption to the suburban train services on Mumbai's Main line on Thursday morning. The issue, which occurred around 7 am, led to an hour-long delay in train operations.

According to Rajneesh Goyal, divisional railway manager of Central Railway's Mumbai division, the glitch affected the UP (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-bound) fast line. Although the problem was resolved by 8:05 am, the delays caused overcrowding at several stations during peak rush hour.

Commuters, frustrated by the delay, took to social media to express their annoyance, with some even resorting to walking on the tracks to reach their destinations. The Central Railway, which operates over 1,800 suburban services daily, serves more than 30 lakh commuters, highlighting the extensive impact of such disruptions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

 Global
2
EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

 Global
4
Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: How Digital Technologies are Shaping Food Security and Sustainable Goals

Building a Healthier Tomorrow: WHO’s Blueprint for Public Health Workforce Excellence

Combatting Toxic Threats: Global Efforts Against 'Forever Chemicals'

WUDI Framework: Leveraging IoT and AI to Combat Childhood Obesity Effectively

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024