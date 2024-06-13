Signal Glitch Disrupts Mumbai's Main Line: Commuters Face Chaos

A technical fault in the signalling system near Vikhroli station caused significant disruption to the suburban train services on Mumbai's Main line on Thursday morning. The issue, which occurred around 7 am, led to an hour-long delay in train operations.

According to Rajneesh Goyal, divisional railway manager of Central Railway's Mumbai division, the glitch affected the UP (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-bound) fast line. Although the problem was resolved by 8:05 am, the delays caused overcrowding at several stations during peak rush hour.

Commuters, frustrated by the delay, took to social media to express their annoyance, with some even resorting to walking on the tracks to reach their destinations. The Central Railway, which operates over 1,800 suburban services daily, serves more than 30 lakh commuters, highlighting the extensive impact of such disruptions.

