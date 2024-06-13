India's Consumer Market: A Structural Powerhouse Fueled by Tata's Vision

India's consumer market is emerging as a long-term structural powerhouse, backed by factors like a growing middle class, rapid urbanisation, and increasing disposable incomes, Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) Chairman N Chandrasekaran announced during the company's annual general meeting.

Addressing shareholders, Chandrasekaran underlined the strong growth of the Indian economy, noting that it maintained a robust 8.2 per cent growth rate during fiscal 2023-2044. He emphasized the importance of this momentum for TCPL's strategic positioning.

Chandrasekaran also noted that India's middle class is poised to grow to 50 per cent of the population by the end of the decade, creating vast opportunities for TCPL. The company is expanding its market presence through acquisitions like Capital Foods and Organic India, and achieving significant distribution and innovation milestones.

