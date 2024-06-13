Haryana's Hisar Airport Set for August Flights: Boost to Regional Connectivity

People will soon be able to take flights from Hisar airport starting in August, as services to Chandigarh and five other destinations commence, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini revealed on Thursday.

According to an official statement, besides Chandigarh, the scheduled routes from Maharaja Agrasen Hisar Airport will include Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh), Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Jaipur (Rajasthan), and Jammu.

During an event in Panchkula, Saini emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of making air travel accessible to everyone is becoming a reality in Haryana as flights start from the Hisar airport.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Kamal Gupta announced plans to upgrade Karnal aerodrome into a fully operational domestic airport, marking another significant step in enhancing the state's aviation infrastructure.

The announcement came after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Haryana's Civil Aviation Department and Alliance Air Aviation Limited to promote air connectivity to regional airports under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS).

The MoU was endorsed by Satish Kumar Singla, Additional Director of Civil Aviation Department, and Ranjan Kumar Datta, CEO and Head of Network Planning for Alliance Air Aviation Limited, in the presence of key state officials.

Chief Minister Saini hailed the signing of the MoU as a pivotal development for civil aviation in Haryana, signaling new opportunities for making Hisar a comprehensive aviation hub, which is expected to boost the state's economy.

At a separate event in Karnal, Minister Gupta discussed the domestic airport proposal with local officers, emphasizing the necessity to overcome any challenges swiftly. Surveys are underway at several locations, including Karnal, Ambala, Pinjore, Narnaul, and Bhiwani, to establish domestic airports based on the availability of airstrips.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)