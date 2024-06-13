Kolkata Metro Takes Action on Water Seepage Post Cyclone Remal

In a recent development, Kolkata Metro and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) officials have joined forces to investigate the source of water seepage in the metro tunnel between Park Street and Esplanade stations. This issue arose during the heavy downpour caused by Cyclone Remal late last month.

A statement from Kolkata Metro on Thursday revealed that the inspection uncovered significant siltation and damage in the century-old brick sewer system maintained by KMC, with several pores and holes identified in the manhole walls.

The downpour on May 27 inundated parts of the Park Street Metro station and the adjoining tunnel segment, briefly disrupting metro services on the North-South corridor. Prompt efforts by metro authorities managed to drain the accumulated rainwater and restore services swiftly. Metro Railway is currently grouting porous concrete spots in the tunnel's diaphragm wall to mitigate future seepage.

