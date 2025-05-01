Left Menu

Kuwait's Liberation Gesture: Freedom for American Detainees

Kuwait has released 23 American detainees, including military contractors and veterans, over the past two months. This move is seen as a goodwill gesture towards the United States, with no exchange demanded. The releases highlight the close military alliance between Kuwait and the US, dating back to the 1991 Gulf War.

Updated: 01-05-2025 02:40 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant diplomatic move, Kuwait has released an additional 10 American detainees, increasing the total number of those freed over the past two months to nearly two dozen, US officials reported on Wednesday.

This gesture of goodwill reflects Kuwait's strong alliance with the United States, which dates back to the 1991 Gulf War when the US expelled Iraqi troops from Kuwait. Despite criticism of Kuwait's legal practices by some families, who allege abuse and unjust charges, the recent releases have been praised as a cooperative effort.

Among those newly freed was Tony Holden, a military contractor accused of drug offenses, whose detention has been surrounded by allegations of coerced confessions and police corruption. The releases, not requiring any swap or concession by the US, underscore Kuwait's priority of maintaining its status as a significant non-NATO ally.

