Tragic Blast in Nagpur Factory Leaves Community Grieving

In a somber turn of events, a devastating explosion at Chamundi Explosive Pvt Ltd in Nagpur has claimed the lives of six workers, five of whom were women. The incident, which occurred at 1 pm in Dhamna village, has sent shockwaves through the community.

The injured, including Pramod Chawre, are currently battling for their lives in local hospitals. Chawre's wife, Manisha, shared her grief and frustration, pointing out that company officials have yet to contact her or other affected families. 'My husband has suffered more than 80 percent burns,' she lamented.

The blast has left the village of Dhamna reeling with a mixture of anger and sorrow. Police identified the deceased and shared the critical condition of the injured, marking a grim day for the community.

