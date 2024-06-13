Left Menu

Tragic Blast in Nagpur Factory Leaves Community Grieving

A tragic blast at Chamundi Explosive Pvt Ltd in Nagpur killed six workers, including five women, and left three others critically injured. Among the deceased is Prachi Phalke, the youngest victim. Family members of the injured are distressed, stating that factory officials have yet to reach out.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-06-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 23:15 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a somber turn of events, a devastating explosion at Chamundi Explosive Pvt Ltd in Nagpur has claimed the lives of six workers, five of whom were women. The incident, which occurred at 1 pm in Dhamna village, has sent shockwaves through the community.

The injured, including Pramod Chawre, are currently battling for their lives in local hospitals. Chawre's wife, Manisha, shared her grief and frustration, pointing out that company officials have yet to contact her or other affected families. 'My husband has suffered more than 80 percent burns,' she lamented.

The blast has left the village of Dhamna reeling with a mixture of anger and sorrow. Police identified the deceased and shared the critical condition of the injured, marking a grim day for the community.

