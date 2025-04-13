Goma Under Siege: A Clash of Blame and Bullets
Violence erupted in Goma, East Congo, between pro-government troops and Rwanda-backed rebels, intensifying the region's conflict. Each side blamed the other for the fighting that left 52 people dead, according to a government statement yet to be verified. The UN reports Rwanda's involvement, which Rwanda denies.
In the latest bout of violence to grip East Congo, residents shared harrowing accounts of clashes between pro-government forces and Rwanda-backed rebels in the city of Goma.
Reports suggest the violence represents the worst fighting in Goma since rebels seized control earlier this year. A government statement claimed 52 fatalities, though this figure remains unverifiable. The M23 rebel group, implicated in the fighting, insists calm prevailed after what they described as provocations by Congo's military and allied militia, Wazalendo.
As international communities express concern, President Felix Tshisekedi's government and M23 plan peace talks in Doha. With thousands displaced by the conflict and heavy civilian casualties reported, the region's stability hangs in the balance.
