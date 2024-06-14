Showcase Bengal: West Bengal's Industries Exhibition

West Bengal is gearing up to host 'Showcase Bengal', an exhibition spotlighting the state's robust industries and manufacturers. Scheduled from September 20 to October 6 at New Town's Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, this event promises to be a significant platform for local enterprises.

The announcement was made by a senior official following a decision on Thursday. 'Showcase Bengal' aims to highlight West Bengal's industrial prowess and manufacturing capabilities.

Furthermore, the exhibition is expected to reveal the dates for the next Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), a biennial event that drew international leaders and corporate figures in its last edition held in November 2023.

