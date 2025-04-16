Tides of Protest: Muthalapozhi's Struggle Against Sand Accumulation
The coastal hamlet of Muthalapozhi is witnessing intense protests by fishermen and trade unions over the sand accumulation blocking the harbour estuary. The protestors demand effective dredging, citing starvation and loss of livelihood. Government discussions are underway amidst reports of potential harbour closure.
Muthalapozhi, a coastal hamlet, finds itself at the heart of intense protests led by fishermen and trade unions due to sand accumulation obstructing its harbour. The blockage has hampered local livelihoods, igniting demands for prompt dredging measures.
The unrest, spearheaded by Congress-affiliated INTUC, saw protestors besieging the Harbour Engineering Department's office, while fishermen decried government inaction. Earlier efforts included road-squatting near Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan's residence, amplifying calls for swift resolution.
Reports suggest potential closure of the harbour, heightening tensions. Yet, the government is engaging stakeholders to explore viable solutions for the community troubled by hazardous, sand-laden waters.
