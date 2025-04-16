Mamata Banerjee Accuses BSF and BJP of Fostering Communal Tensions
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee alleges pre-planned communal violence in Murshidabad, blaming BSF, central agencies, and BJP for cross-border tensions. Banerjee urged the Prime Minister to control the Home Ministry and criticized BJP for inciting unrest. She announced compensation for victims' families and initiated a probe into BSF's actions.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has described the recent communal violence in Murshidabad as a "pre-planned" event, accusing a faction of the BSF, central agencies, and the BJP of exacerbating tensions by allegedly enabling cross-border influx from Bangladesh.
During a meeting with Imams, Banerjee criticized the central government for permitting illegal entries amid Bangladesh's volatile situation, alleging that BSF and certain central bodies actively contributed to unrest in Bengal. She implored Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reject the "atrocious" Waqf Amendment Act while calling for restraint over Home Ministry activities, now under Amit Shah.
Banerjee announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each family of the victims killed in the turmoil, urging the investigation of the BSF's role after reports surfaced about their actions during the violence. She also alleged external involvement by BJP affiliates to incite chaos, emphasizing the need for unity amid attempted divisions.
