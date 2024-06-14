Tragic Turn: Spotted Deer Causes Fatal Overturn in Madhya Pradesh

A tragic accident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, claiming three lives and injuring five others, as a pick-up truck overturned while avoiding a spotted deer, police reported on Friday.

The incident took place Thursday evening near Sharda village. The vehicle was transporting workers from Silaundi village to Jabalpur when the sudden appearance of the deer on the road caused the driver to swerve and overturn the truck, according to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Suryakant Sharma.

Victims Adik Singh (50), Surkat Singh (50), and Om Prakash (53) died instantly. The spotted deer also perished in the mishap. A postmortem examination is underway, and authorities have filed a case.

