Left Menu

Tragic Turn: Spotted Deer Causes Fatal Overturn in Madhya Pradesh

Three people were killed and five injured when a pick-up truck overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district after the driver swerved to avoid hitting a spotted deer. The accident led to fatalities including the animal. Authorities have registered a case and initiated a postmortem on the deceased.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 14-06-2024 12:05 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 12:05 IST
Tragic Turn: Spotted Deer Causes Fatal Overturn in Madhya Pradesh
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, claiming three lives and injuring five others, as a pick-up truck overturned while avoiding a spotted deer, police reported on Friday.

The incident took place Thursday evening near Sharda village. The vehicle was transporting workers from Silaundi village to Jabalpur when the sudden appearance of the deer on the road caused the driver to swerve and overturn the truck, according to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Suryakant Sharma.

Victims Adik Singh (50), Surkat Singh (50), and Om Prakash (53) died instantly. The spotted deer also perished in the mishap. A postmortem examination is underway, and authorities have filed a case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing the Metaverse for Cultural Tourism: Enhancing the Silk Roads Experience

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024