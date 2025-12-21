Left Menu

Seized Oil Tanker Escalates U.S.-Venezuela Tensions

The United States seized an oil tanker off Venezuela's coast, following President Trump's blockade order against sanctioned vessels. The Panama-flagged Centuries, part of a shadow fleet bypassing U.S. sanctions, was intercepted carrying Venezuelan crude to China. The seizure intensifies U.S.-Venezuela tensions amid a military buildup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2025 03:25 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 03:25 IST
The United States has seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, escalating tensions in the region following President Donald Trump's recent announcement of a 'blockade' on sanctioned oil shipments. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the seizure, marking the second such incident in recent weeks.

Kristi Noem stated that the U.S. would actively combat the illicit movement of sanctioned oil funding narco-terrorism. The intercepted tanker, reportedly the Panama-flagged Centuries, was part of a shadow fleet circumventing sanctions, highlighting the growing complexity of oil trade dynamics involving Venezuela.

Despite Trump's broad blockade directive, the seized vessel, not sanctioned by the U.S., underscores the heightened pressure on Venezuela. The shadow fleet, transporting crude to major importers like China, faces increased scrutiny amid potential punitive actions, adding to economic uncertainties and geopolitical strains in the region.

