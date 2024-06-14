Left Menu

Delhi PWD Unveils Rs 4,000 Crore Plan to Combat Traffic Congestion

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) plans 10 new infrastructure projects, including flyovers and underpasses, to reduce traffic congestion in the capital at a cost of Rs 4,000 crore. They are collaborating with the transport department and traffic police and will determine specific measures based on traffic reports.

Updated: 14-06-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 17:00 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
The Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD) has initiated consultations with the transport department and traffic police to address traffic chokepoints in the capital, officials revealed on Friday.

The PWD aims to execute 10 new infrastructure projects, including flyovers, elevated roads, and underpasses, with an estimated budget of Rs 4,000 crore, to ease congestion.

'We are working with various stakeholders to identify interventions for improving traffic flow,' an official stated, emphasizing the pivotal role of these collaborations. The department will proceed based on comprehensive reports detailing traffic volume and congestion causes at various points.

