Cheptegei Claims Victory at Tata Steel World 25K as Indian Runners Make History

Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei won the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata men's race, showcasing his dominance. India's Gulveer Singh and Seema set new course records in their respective categories. Ethiopia's Degitu Azimeraw clinched the international elite women's race, dethroning the defending champion. The event highlighted exceptional performances and record-breaking achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-12-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 13:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei dominated the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata men's race on Sunday, highlighting his prowess over long distances. India's Gulveer Singh and Seema emerged triumphant by setting new course records in their respective categories.

Ethiopian runner Degitu Azimeraw delivered a standout performance, dethroning defending champion Sutume Asefa Kebede to win the international elite women's race decisively. Cheptegei made an indelible mark, finishing ahead of Tanzania's Alphonce Felix Siumbu and Lesotho's Tebello Ramakongoana in a closely contested finish.

In a display of extraordinary talent, India's Gulveer Singh shattered his own previous Indian course record, while Seema's victory in the Indian elite women's category was equally emphatic, breaking the long-standing record. This event not only showcased international talent but also underlined the growing prowess of Indian athletes on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

