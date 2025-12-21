Left Menu

Auroville: A Step Towards National Eminence

The Auroville Foundation in Pondicherry may soon gain recognition as an Institution of National Importance. A parliamentary panel advises amending the Auroville Foundation Act, 1988, to this effect, acknowledging UNESCO's endorsements and the township's initiatives in promoting peace and international understanding.

The Auroville Foundation in Pondicherry is poised for potential elevation to an Institution of National Importance, as endorsed by a Parliamentary panel. By amending the Auroville Foundation Act, 1988, the government could recognize Auroville's significant contributions, supported by UNESCO since 1966, towards international understanding and peace.

Such a status would align Auroville with India's premier educational institutes, fostering skilled professionals in crucial sectors like engineering, medicine, and management. The Foundation, partially funded by annual government grants, is pivotal for enhancing its international cultural township.

The panel also urges maintaining a five-year visa for Auroville residents, facilitating its distinct international character. Speedy and independent handling of visas by Auroville is considered essential, underpinning the township's global essence.

