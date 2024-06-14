Integra Essentia Secures Rs 21 Crore Orders for Infrastructure and Agro-Businesses
Integra Essentia Ltd has announced receiving orders worth Rs 21 crore in its infrastructure and agro-business verticals. The company secured agreements with Arochan Projects Pvt Ltd for high-tensile steel supply and repeat orders from Sarveshwar Foods Ltd and Sarveshwar Overseas Ltd for various agro products. The orders will be fulfilled within the current fiscal year.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 18:02 IST
- Country:
- India
On Friday, Integra Essentia Ltd announced that it has received orders valued at Rs 21 crore across its infrastructure and agro-business verticals.
In the infrastructure segment, the company secured a contract with Arochan Projects Pvt Ltd to supply high-tensile steel for construction.
Meanwhile, in the agro-sector, Integra Essentia received repeat orders from Sarveshwar Foods Ltd and Sarveshwar Overseas Ltd for a range of agro products.
The company clarified that the 21 crore orders will be completed within the current fiscal year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement