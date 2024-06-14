Left Menu

Integra Essentia Secures Rs 21 Crore Orders for Infrastructure and Agro-Businesses

Integra Essentia Ltd has announced receiving orders worth Rs 21 crore in its infrastructure and agro-business verticals. The company secured agreements with Arochan Projects Pvt Ltd for high-tensile steel supply and repeat orders from Sarveshwar Foods Ltd and Sarveshwar Overseas Ltd for various agro products. The orders will be fulfilled within the current fiscal year.

Updated: 14-06-2024 18:02 IST
On Friday, Integra Essentia Ltd announced that it has received orders valued at Rs 21 crore across its infrastructure and agro-business verticals.

In the infrastructure segment, the company secured a contract with Arochan Projects Pvt Ltd to supply high-tensile steel for construction.

Meanwhile, in the agro-sector, Integra Essentia received repeat orders from Sarveshwar Foods Ltd and Sarveshwar Overseas Ltd for a range of agro products.

The company clarified that the 21 crore orders will be completed within the current fiscal year.

