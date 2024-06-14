Insurance Executive Dupes Customers: Forged Policies and Personal Account Fraud Unveiled
Lakshya Gupta, a health insurance firm relationship manager, was booked for defrauding customers by depositing policy money into his personal account. An internal investigation revealed Rs 2,35,230 deposited in Gupta's account, leading to an FIR under multiple IPC sections. Police are verifying facts and plan to arrest him soon.
- Country:
- India
In a startling revelation, police have booked insurance executive Lakshya Gupta for defrauding customers by directing their policy payments to his personal bank account, officials confirmed.
Gupta, functioning as a relationship manager with a health insurance firm, went as far as creating forged policy certificates, according to a company complaint by Pushakar, manager of the fraud control unit.
The complaint stated that Gupta made 14 customers deposit a total of Rs 2,35,230 into his account this January and February. His actions have resulted in an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, with authorities verifying the facts before his imminent arrest.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi HC Denies Bail to Businessman in Excise Policy Scam
Supreme Court Denies Bail Pleas of Manish Sisodia in Delhi Liquor Policy Scam
Arvind Kejriwal's Bail Plea Dismissed Amidst ED's Accusations in Excise Policy Scam
Bihar to Issue One Crore Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Cards in a Month
Delhi High Court Upholds Trial Court Decision in Excise Policy Scam Case