Insurance Executive Dupes Customers: Forged Policies and Personal Account Fraud Unveiled

In a startling revelation, police have booked insurance executive Lakshya Gupta for defrauding customers by directing their policy payments to his personal bank account, officials confirmed.

Gupta, functioning as a relationship manager with a health insurance firm, went as far as creating forged policy certificates, according to a company complaint by Pushakar, manager of the fraud control unit.

The complaint stated that Gupta made 14 customers deposit a total of Rs 2,35,230 into his account this January and February. His actions have resulted in an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, with authorities verifying the facts before his imminent arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)