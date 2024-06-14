Left Menu

Railway Minister Vaishnaw Tackles Train Overcrowding and Punctuality Issues

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed train services, safety, and punctuality amid reports of overcrowding. During a video-conference meeting with Railway Board members, he stressed the importance of safety and suggested measures to improve services, including identifying busy routes, addressing train detentions, and ensuring equipment maintenance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 20:23 IST
Railway Minister Vaishnaw Tackles Train Overcrowding and Punctuality Issues
Ashwini Vaishnaw
  • Country:
  • India

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has taken steps to address pressing issues related to train overcrowding, safety, and punctuality. The minister reviewed the current state of railway services during a high-level video-conference with members and officials of the Railway Board, zones, and divisions.

Emphasizing that safety and infrastructure remain paramount, Vaishnaw underscored that notable improvements in passenger amenities, especially during the summer rush, are vital. Discussions included identifying busy routes to introduce special trains and enhancing the punctuality of current services. The minister insisted that all passenger equipment, such as air conditioners and water coolers, must be regularly serviced.

On punctuality, the minister directed officials to investigate and address the root causes of train detentions and emphasized that unwarranted delays would not be tolerated. The menace of overcrowding during peak travel times was also recognized, with immediate measures urged to alleviate the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024