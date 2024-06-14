Railway Minister Vaishnaw Tackles Train Overcrowding and Punctuality Issues

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has taken steps to address pressing issues related to train overcrowding, safety, and punctuality. The minister reviewed the current state of railway services during a high-level video-conference with members and officials of the Railway Board, zones, and divisions.

Emphasizing that safety and infrastructure remain paramount, Vaishnaw underscored that notable improvements in passenger amenities, especially during the summer rush, are vital. Discussions included identifying busy routes to introduce special trains and enhancing the punctuality of current services. The minister insisted that all passenger equipment, such as air conditioners and water coolers, must be regularly serviced.

On punctuality, the minister directed officials to investigate and address the root causes of train detentions and emphasized that unwarranted delays would not be tolerated. The menace of overcrowding during peak travel times was also recognized, with immediate measures urged to alleviate the issue.

