Launch of Ampere Nexus: Unveiling the Future of Family Electric Scooters

Greaves Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Greaves Cotton Ltd, has officially introduced its newest family electric scooter, the Ampere Nexus, in Chennai. The latest offering from the company is priced at Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom) and promises enhanced battery life by 30% alongside a robust mid-mount drive.

Executive Director and CEO K VIjaya Kumar spearheaded the launch event in the city, highlighting the new product's capabilities and design. The Ampere Nexus, developed entirely at the company's Ranipet facility in Tamil Nadu, aims to redefine family transport with its innovative features.

Available in four distinct colors—Zanskar Aqua, Indian Red, Lunar White, and Steel Grey—the scooter can now be purchased from 11 Ampere touchpoints across Chennai, according to a company statement released on Saturday.

