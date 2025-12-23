Left Menu

Neymar's Road to Recovery: Successful Knee Surgery

Neymar has successfully undergone knee surgery as he aims to regain full fitness and a spot in Brazil's World Cup squad. Returning to Santos in January, the 33-year-old played an integral role in their league survival. His recovery is expected to take around a month.

Neymar's journey back to peak fitness has taken a positive turn with successful knee surgery, as confirmed by his club, Santos. The operation was performed by the Brazilian national team's doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar, targeting a medial meniscus injury.

The 33-year-old has been a pivotal player for Santos since returning to the club in January, ensuring their survival in Brazil's top-flight league despite playing with discomfort and contributing five goals in the closing matches.

No specific timeline for Neymar's return to the pitch has been given, though reports suggest recovery could take up to a month. His injury history has kept him away from Brazil's national team since 2023, but head coach Carlo Ancelotti emphasizes the need for fitness to regain a place for the upcoming World Cup.

