Bomb Threat Sparks Safety Protocols for Hyderabad Flight

A British Airways flight bound for Hyderabad from London faced a bomb threat, prompting immediate action from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport authorities. Standard safety protocols were initiated as soon as the plane touched down safely in Hyderabad.

Airport sources revealed that the bomb threat was communicated through an email received by the airport's customer support service. The email specifically targeted flight BA 277 from Heathrow to Hyderabad, sparking a swift response to ensure passenger safety.

Following the thorough screening of the aircraft, passengers, and baggage, the flight left Hyderabad, returning to Heathrow. This incident follows recent email threats targeting Indigo's Madina–Hyderabad and Sharjah-Hyderabad flights, necessitating increased vigilance at the airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)