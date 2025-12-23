Left Menu

Bomb Threat Sparks Safety Protocols for Hyderabad Flight

A British Airways flight from London to Hyderabad faced a bomb threat, leading aerodrome authorities to implement safety measures upon landing. The aircraft was thoroughly screened, and has since departed for Heathrow. Similar threats targeted Indigo flights earlier this month, causing heightened alertness among airport staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-12-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 11:50 IST
Bomb Threat Sparks Safety Protocols for Hyderabad Flight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A British Airways flight bound for Hyderabad from London faced a bomb threat, prompting immediate action from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport authorities. Standard safety protocols were initiated as soon as the plane touched down safely in Hyderabad.

Airport sources revealed that the bomb threat was communicated through an email received by the airport's customer support service. The email specifically targeted flight BA 277 from Heathrow to Hyderabad, sparking a swift response to ensure passenger safety.

Following the thorough screening of the aircraft, passengers, and baggage, the flight left Hyderabad, returning to Heathrow. This incident follows recent email threats targeting Indigo's Madina–Hyderabad and Sharjah-Hyderabad flights, necessitating increased vigilance at the airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025