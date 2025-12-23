L&T Secures Major Contract with BPCL Boosting Domestic Polymer Production
Larsen & Toubro's hydrocarbon onshore vertical has secured a significant order from BPCL for a new petrochemical project in Madhya Pradesh. The project, part of BPCL's expansion, aligns with India's self-sufficiency goals. The order enhances L&T's position in the hydrocarbon sector.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T), a leading infrastructure company, announced on Tuesday that its hydrocarbon onshore business vertical has secured what it describes as a 'major' order from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a state-owned enterprise.
The contract involves the engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of a linear low-density polyethylene/high-density polyethylene swing unit at BPCL's Bina petrochemical project in Madhya Pradesh. The unit will have two production trains, each with a capacity of 575 KTPA, and is integral to BPCL's strategy for expanding its petrochemical complex and refining capabilities.
L&T emphasized that this project is in line with the government's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, which focuses on boosting domestic manufacturing and self-reliance in key sectors. According to Subramanian Sarma, Deputy Managing Director & President of L&T, the order will not only enhance the company's financials but also solidify its reputation in the downstream hydrocarbon EPC sector.
