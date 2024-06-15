Left Menu

10 killed, 13 injured as tempo traveller skids off road, falls into Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand

PTI | Rudraprayag | Updated: 15-06-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 17:30 IST
10 killed, 13 injured as tempo traveller skids off road, falls into Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand
  • Country:
  • India

Ten people were killed and 13 injured when a tempo traveller skidded off the road and fell into Alaknanda river on Badrinath national highway in Uttarakhand here on Saturday, officials said.

Garhwal Inspector General of Police KS Nagnyal said that the victims of the accident were tourists on the way to visit Chopta.

Nagnyal said 26 people were in the vehicle and most of them were residents of Delhi. Ten people died in the accident, the IG said.

