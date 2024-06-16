Amaravati's Grand Vision: Minister Narayana Promises Completion in 2.5 Years
Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana announced that Amaravati's capital city development is set to be completed in two-and-a-half years. Plans involve international expertise and investments worth Rs 48,000 crore. The minister also aims to revive 'Anna Canteens' providing subsidized meals. Narayana emphasized overcoming previous government neglect and prioritizing key projects.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana declared on Sunday that the completion of Amaravati's capital city development will be achieved within two-and-a-half years.
Speaking to reporters after assuming office at the state secretariat, Narayana emphasized transforming Amaravati into one of the top five capital cities globally, adhering to plans devised in the past.
International collaboration, particularly with the Singapore government, has been pivotal in Amaravati's planning to ensure financial benefits across districts, he noted.
Narayana highlighted that tenders worth Rs 48,000 crore were previously called, with Rs 9,000 crore already paid, focusing on bureaucratic and legislative quarters' construction and basic amenities.
Furthermore, Narayana underscored the revival of 'Anna Canteens' providing subsidized meals at Rs 5 per meal, a scheme benefiting over 2.25 lakh people daily during the previous TDP government.
The minister assured a comprehensive review of existing plans with officials to prioritize developments within 15 days, overcoming previous governmental negligence.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Naidu Highlights Democracy, Urges Focus on Poor and Rural Development at IRMA Convocation
TDP leader C Pemmasani is MoS for rural development and communications; Kirtivardhan Singh is MoS for environment and external affairs.
Jai Ram Thakur is daydreaming to topple government: Rural Development Minister of HP Anirudh Singh
DMRC and KRCL Forge Strategic Partnership for Infrastructure Projects
Ajay Tamta is MoS for road transport, Bandi Sanjay Kumar is MoS for home, Kamlesh Paswan is MoS for rural development.