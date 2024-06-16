Left Menu

Himachal Govt's Rs 153 Crore Boost for Apple Growers: CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the release of Rs 153 crore under the market intervention scheme to support apple growers. The fund aims to clear previous liabilities and revive subsidies on essential horticultural products. Additionally, the government plans to enhance tourism and infrastructure in the region.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 16-06-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 19:06 IST
In a significant move aimed at bolstering the apple farming sector, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on Sunday the release of Rs 153 crore under the market intervention scheme (MIS) to settle outstanding liabilities of apple growers.

The chief minister disclosed that the allocation includes Rs 90 crore of debt inherited from the previous administration. During his visit to Narkanda in Shimla district, Sukhu emphasized the reinstatement of subsidies on apple pesticides, fertilizers, and other essential agricultural products, ensuring their availability and quality for farmers.

The state government also declared an increase in the support price of culled apples by Rs 1.50 per kg, bringing it to Rs 12 per kg. The government's efforts to modernize the apple market included the mandatory sale and purchase of apples on a per kilogram basis last year, and the introduction of a universal carton system this year.

Sukhu highlighted additional plans to boost tourism in the Upper Shimla region, including installing a ropeway from Narkanda to Hatu Temple and widening the Hatu Mandir road. An allocation of Rs 5 crore has been set aside for an ice skating rink, with a multipurpose sports hall also in the works.

The Chief Minister announced intentions to upgrade the Dhalli-Narkanda road to a four-lane highway, with discussions planned with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to expedite the project.

Moreover, Sukhu shared that Rs 4,500 has been transferred to the bank accounts of 173 beneficiary women in Narkanda as three months' pension under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh-Samman Nidhi scheme. Including arrears, a total of Rs 1.15 crore has already been disbursed to 2,569 women in Shimla under the scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

