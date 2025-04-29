Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Unveils Ambitious Rs 6.6 Lakh Crore Credit Plan for FY 2025-26

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced a Rs 6.6 lakh crore credit plan for Andhra Pradesh, aiming for significant loan disbursements in agriculture and MSMEs for fiscal year 2025-26. Encouraging financial inclusion, Naidu urged banks to prioritize lending to tenant farmers and underserved communities to support the state's long-term vision projects.

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, has launched an ambitious Rs 6.6 lakh crore Annual Credit Plan for the 2025-26 fiscal year. The announcement was made at the 231st State Level Bankers' Committee meeting, marking a 22% increase from the previous year's credit plan.

The new plan allocates over Rs 3 lakh crore in loans for the agriculture sector and Rs 1.28 lakh crore for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Naidu stressed the importance of financial inclusion, urging banks to extend support to underserved groups including tenant farmers, Dalits, and minorities.

As part of the wider developmental goals outlined in the Swarna Andhra–2047 vision, the credit plan targets Rs 4.5 lakh crore for priority lending. Naidu called for banks to exceed these targets and support state projects, highlighting several initiatives already under development across various sectors.

