NIA Intensifies Investigation Following Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, investigating the potential involvement of a zip line operator seen in a viral video. The attack, claimed by Lashkar-e-Taiba's proxy, TRF, has prompted extensive questioning and security measures across the region.
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has ramped up its investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists, including a Nepali citizen, in a picturesque meadow near Pahalgam town in Kashmir's Anantnag district. Sources reveal that the NIA is scrutinizing the role of a zip line operator reportedly heard chanting 'Allahu Akbar' during the assault.
Identified as Muzammil, the operator became a person of interest after a viral video surfaced. As the central anti-terror agency delves deeper into the case, it focuses on possible links between Muzammil and the attackers. Eyewitnesses and victim families have also been questioned. Notably, the Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the April 22 attack.
The NIA, having taken charge five days post-incident, is conducting extensive evidence collection and analysis. This includes recreating the attack scene and evaluating forensic materials. The attack, amid rising tourism in Kashmir, underscores an ongoing threat landscape, with alerts concerning potential attacks on 'soft targets' by local and foreign terrorists, necessitating caution by security personnel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Boost to Jammu and Kashmir's Economy: New Manufacturing Unit Launches in Kathua
Kashmir's Tourism Rebirth: A Shift Towards Value & Serenity
Blooming Ventures: Floriculture Flourishes from Tamil Nadu to Jammu & Kashmir
Omar Abdullah Urges Repeal of Travel Advisories for Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir's Tourism Revival: Embracing Value Over Volume