Justice Over Politics: MP Mehdi's Call for Fair Investigation in Pahalgam Attack

National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi voiced support for the Centre's efforts to bring justice to victims of the Pahalgam attack, emphasizing that no innocent should be harmed. Mehdi highlighted the need for the government to focus on justice and urged for a peaceful, united response from India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anantapur | Updated: 29-04-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi expressed his support for the Centre's initiatives aimed at ensuring justice following the Pahalgam attack, emphasizing the need to protect innocent lives.

Addressing the media in south Kashmir, Mehdi stated, "We are supportive of any actions revolving around justice," as he visited the family of one victim, ponywala Adil Hussain Shah.

Mehdi stressed the importance of safeguarding innocent citizens, such as laborers and taxi drivers, during enforcement actions, citing the necessity of justice-focused responses to the attack, which left 26, primarily tourists, dead.

Mehdi insisted the reaction should be globally unified and peaceful to benefit the people of Jammu and Kashmir, peaceful methods being preferable to encourage lasting respite from violence in the region.

The aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam tragedy has seen a widespread crackdown by authorities targeting the terror infrastructure, including detaining suspects and destroying terrorists' property.

Reflecting on J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's choice to prioritize tributes over statehood discussions at the assembly session, Mehdi noted, "It was the right approach given the tragedy; however, statehood remains a critical issue."

(With inputs from agencies.)

