Zomato Eyes Paytm's Movies & Ticketing Arm

Online food delivery giant Zomato revealed on Sunday that it is in talks with fintech leader Paytm to potentially acquire its movies and events division. The disclosure was made in a regulatory filing where Zomato clarified that while discussions are ongoing, no binding decision has been made yet.

''We acknowledge that we are in discussions with Paytm for the aforementioned transaction. However, no binding decision has been taken at this stage that would warrant a board approval and subsequent disclosure in accordance with applicable law,'' Zomato stated in its filing.

This strategic move aims to bolster Zomato's going-out business, aligning with its current focus on strengthening its four key business areas.

