Zomato Eyes Paytm's Movies & Ticketing Arm

Zomato is in advanced discussions with Paytm to potentially acquire its movies and events business. While talks are ongoing, no binding decision has been made yet. This move aligns with Zomato's strategy to enhance its going-out segment, focusing on its core businesses.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 21:06 IST
Online food delivery giant Zomato revealed on Sunday that it is in talks with fintech leader Paytm to potentially acquire its movies and events division. The disclosure was made in a regulatory filing where Zomato clarified that while discussions are ongoing, no binding decision has been made yet.

''We acknowledge that we are in discussions with Paytm for the aforementioned transaction. However, no binding decision has been taken at this stage that would warrant a board approval and subsequent disclosure in accordance with applicable law,'' Zomato stated in its filing.

This strategic move aims to bolster Zomato's going-out business, aligning with its current focus on strengthening its four key business areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

