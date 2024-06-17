PM Modi to release Rs 20K crore of PM-Kisan Samman fund into 9.26 crore bank accounts of farmers tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday release the 17th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, amounting to over Rs 20,000 crores, will be distributed to approximately 9.26 crore beneficiary farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer in Uttar Pradesh. Since its inception, the PM-KISAN scheme has disbursed over Rs 3.04 lakh crore to more than 11 crore eligible farmer families, underscoring its substantial impact and wide-reaching benefits.

According to a press release, PM Modi is poised to launch several significant initiatives during his upcoming visit to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on June 18- 19. The event will also feature the Prime Minister granting certificates to more than 30,000 women from Self Help Groups (SHGs), officially recognizing them as Krishi Sakhis.

These women will play a crucial role in the Krishi Sakhi Convergence Program (KSCP), which seeks to transform rural India by empowering women as Para-extension Workers. This certification aligns with the objectives of the "Lakhpati Didi" Program, aimed at enhancing economic self-sufficiency among rural women.

On June 19, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the new campus of Nalanda University in Rajgir, Bihar. The University, a collaborative project between India and East Asia Summit (EAS) countries, will boast modern facilities and significant capacity, read the press release. The new campus includes two academic blocks with 40 classrooms, which can accommodate around 1,900 students, and two auditoriums with a 300-seat capacity each.

Additionally, the campus features a student hostel for approximately 550 students and various other facilities, such as an International Centre, an Amphitheatre with a 2,000-person capacity, a Faculty Club, and a Sports Complex. The Nalanda campus is designed as a "Net Zero" green facility, incorporating a solar plant, water treatment plants for domestic and drinking purposes, a water recycling system, and 100 acres of water bodies.

These initiatives ensure the campus's sustainability and minimal environmental impact. This modern campus revives the historical legacy of the original Nalanda University, which was established around 1,600 years ago and is considered one of the first residential universities in the world, read the press release. The ruins of the ancient university were designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2016.

Prime Minister Modi's visit will begin in Uttar Pradesh on June 18, at 5 pm, he will participate in the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan in Varanasi, an event for the farming community. Later in the evening, he will attend the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat and will visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple for pooja and darshan at around 8 pm.

On June 19, the PM will continue his engagements in Bihar, starting with a visit to the Ruins of Nalanda at 9:45 am. Following this, he will inaugurate the new campus of Nalanda University in Rajgir at 10:30 am and will address a gathering on the occasion, emphasizing the university's historical and modern importance. (ANI)

