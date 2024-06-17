Tragic Train Collision in West Bengal: 15 Dead, 60 Injured

In a devastating incident, at least 15 passengers perished and 60 others were injured when three rear coaches of the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express derailed on Monday morning. The derailment was caused by a collision with a goods train in West Bengal's Darjeeling district, officials confirmed.

Rescue operations are underway, involving multiple agencies from both the state and central governments. Locals have also joined the efforts to save passengers who might still be trapped inside the derailed coaches, despite inclement weather posing additional challenges.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw rushed to the site to oversee the relief operations personally.

