Passenger Plane Lands Safely After Mid-Air Engine Fire in New Zealand

A Virgin Australia Boeing 737-800, en route to Melbourne, Australia, made an emergency landing in Invercargill, New Zealand, on Monday following an engine fire, according to the nation's fire service.

The incident occurred approximately 50 minutes after the flight departed from Queenstown, necessitating a diversion. Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift supervisor Lynn Crosson reported that fire trucks were on standby as the aircraft landed.

The origin of the engine fire remains unknown, though Virgin Australia indicated that a bird strike might be responsible. Queenstown Airport spokesperson Catherine Nind confirmed the unknown number of passengers. Queenstown is a renowned tourist hotspot, famous for its alpine adventures.

