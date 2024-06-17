Signal Failure Chaos in West Bengal: Goods Train Collides with Passenger Express

An automatic signalling system breakdown between Ranipatra Railway Station and Chattar Hat Junction in West Bengal resulted in a tragic train collision. A goods train hit the Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express from behind, causing a derailment. Sources claim the system was defective from early morning, affecting train operations.

The Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express remained stationary due to the failure when the goods train crashed into it, leading to fatalities estimated between 5 to 15. While the Railway Board attributes the crash to signal violation by the goods train, the loco pilots' professionals contest this narrative, calling for a thorough investigation.

Railway authorities are scrutinizing whether the goods train had proper authorization to bypass defective signals or if the loco pilot disregarded standard safety protocols. Safety measures and regulatory compliance are now under intense examination in the aftermath of this tragic incident.

