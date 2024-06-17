Left Menu

Signal Failure Chaos in West Bengal: Goods Train Collides with Passenger Express

An automatic signalling system failure between Ranipatra Railway Station and Chattar Hat Junction in West Bengal led to a goods train colliding with the Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express. This accident resulted in multiple fatalities, with an investigation ongoing to determine if proper authorizations were given to the goods train.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 15:19 IST
Signal Failure Chaos in West Bengal: Goods Train Collides with Passenger Express
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

An automatic signalling system breakdown between Ranipatra Railway Station and Chattar Hat Junction in West Bengal resulted in a tragic train collision. A goods train hit the Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express from behind, causing a derailment. Sources claim the system was defective from early morning, affecting train operations.

The Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express remained stationary due to the failure when the goods train crashed into it, leading to fatalities estimated between 5 to 15. While the Railway Board attributes the crash to signal violation by the goods train, the loco pilots' professionals contest this narrative, calling for a thorough investigation.

Railway authorities are scrutinizing whether the goods train had proper authorization to bypass defective signals or if the loco pilot disregarded standard safety protocols. Safety measures and regulatory compliance are now under intense examination in the aftermath of this tragic incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024