Mahindra Lifespace Sets Bold Sales Target Amid Growing Demand

In a bold move reflecting rising market demand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd has set its sights on increasing annual sales of housing and industrial spaces to Rs 8,000-10,000 crore by the 2027-28 fiscal. This target marks a sharp leap from the Rs 2,698 crore achieved last fiscal, an uptick from Rs 2,268 crore in the prior year.

Strategic initiatives like acquiring land and partnering with landlords, as well as venturing into housing society redevelopment in Mumbai, are part of Mahindra Lifespace's roadmap to reach its lofty goals. Despite a slight dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 97.89 crore, the company is riding high on its highest-ever annual sales driven by successful launches.

Amit Sinha, Managing Director & CEO, highlighted the firm's record pre-sales figures in the residential sector, and significant land leasing in the industrial business. With ongoing and future projects across multiple cities and an expansive development footprint, Mahindra Lifespace is poised for robust growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)