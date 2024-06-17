Left Menu

Mahindra Lifespace Sets Bold Sales Target Amid Growing Demand

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd aims to significantly boost its annual sales to Rs 8,000-10,000 crore by 2027-28, spurred by increasing demand. The Mumbai-based firm achieved Rs 2,698 crore in sales last fiscal, focusing on both residential and industrial properties. The company plans strategic land acquisitions and partnerships to reach its ambitious target.

Updated: 17-06-2024
In a bold move reflecting rising market demand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd has set its sights on increasing annual sales of housing and industrial spaces to Rs 8,000-10,000 crore by the 2027-28 fiscal. This target marks a sharp leap from the Rs 2,698 crore achieved last fiscal, an uptick from Rs 2,268 crore in the prior year.

Strategic initiatives like acquiring land and partnering with landlords, as well as venturing into housing society redevelopment in Mumbai, are part of Mahindra Lifespace's roadmap to reach its lofty goals. Despite a slight dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 97.89 crore, the company is riding high on its highest-ever annual sales driven by successful launches.

Amit Sinha, Managing Director & CEO, highlighted the firm's record pre-sales figures in the residential sector, and significant land leasing in the industrial business. With ongoing and future projects across multiple cities and an expansive development footprint, Mahindra Lifespace is poised for robust growth.

