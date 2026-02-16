Shriram Properties Expands with Key Land Acquisition in Bengaluru

Shriram Properties Limited has recently acquired a crucial 4-acre land parcel on Sarjapur Main Road, a thriving residential corridor in South-East Bengaluru.

This strategic acquisition marks a significant step in the company's expansion plan, with a premium high-rise residential project expected to launch in 2026. The development aims to blend luxury, comfort, and functionality, catering to the growing demand for quality homes in the area.

The project site enjoys seamless connectivity to major IT hubs and various amenities, reinforcing its desirability. Shriram Properties continues to strengthen its footprint in high-growth locations, meeting the aspirations of modern urban homebuyers.

(With inputs from agencies.)