Impending Collapse: The Future of the Palestinian Authority
The Palestinian Authority may collapse within months due to lack of funding, ongoing violence, and restrictions on half a million Palestinians who are not allowed to work in Israel. Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, whose country supports the PA, warned of this imminent threat, urging attention to the escalating crisis.
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 17-06-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 15:39 IST
The Palestinian Authority could collapse in the coming months, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said on Monday, citing a lack of funding, continuing violence and the fact that half a million Palestinians are not allowed to work in Israel.
"The Palestinian Authority, with whom we work closely, are warning us that they might be collapsing this summer," Barth Eide told Reuters.
Norway chairs the international donor group to the Palestinians and is a backer of the PA.
