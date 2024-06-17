Left Menu

Air India Passenger Finds Blade in In-flight Meal, Airline Apologizes

A blade-like metal piece was discovered in a passenger's meal on an Air India flight from Bengaluru to San Francisco. Confirming the incident, Air India attributed the foreign object to a vegetable processing machine. The airline apologized and implemented measures to prevent future occurrences.

Last week, a passenger aboard an Air India flight from Bengaluru to San Francisco discovered a blade-like metal piece in his meal, prompting an immediate apology from the airline.

Air India confirmed on Monday that the foreign object originated from the vegetable processing machine used by its catering partner, TajSATS. The passenger, Mathures Paul, a journalist, reported feeling the blade-like object only after chewing the food but fortunately suffered no harm.

Paul voiced his concern regarding Air India's catering service, suggesting the potential danger if the object had been served to a child. This incident marks the second recent complaint about food quality on the airline's long-haul flights. Both Air India and TajSATS, part of the Tata Group, have vowed to enhance safety protocols. The airline has engaged with the affected passenger and reinforced its inspection and maintenance procedures.

